South Carolina State Museum set to reopen June 2

South Carolina State Museum will reopen Tuesday, June 2. Museum Members will get early access on Saturday, May 30

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready to explore South Carolina history. The South Carolina State Museum has announced it will reopen on Tuesday, June 2.

According to Museum officials, they will have new hours and reduced admission.

The museum announced new hours, Tuesday through Friday the museum will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The State Museum will be closed Sunday and Monday.

General admission for all ages during this time will only be $5. Entry into planetarium shows and the blockbuster exhibit, The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes, will be an additional charge, say museum officials.

Per the South Carolina State Museum:

‘To further address health and safety concerns, State Museum staff are altering some exhibits in order to create ‘no touch’ experiences and allow for increased social distancing among guests. All museum staff will wear face coverings and hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the building. Guests are expected to adhere to social distancing throughout the museum and are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.’

For more information, click here :http://scmuseum.org.