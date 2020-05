Spartanburg solider dies while in Afghanistan

U.S. Department of Defense says the 25 year old soldier died in a non combat related incident

Spartanburg, SC (WOLO) — A South Carolina soldier has died in Afghanistan.

The U.S. Department of Defense says 25 year old Lieutenant Trevarius Bowman of Spartanburg died May 19th at Bagram Air Force Base in a non-combat related incident.

A department spokesperson says the incident is under investigation, but did not release more specific details.