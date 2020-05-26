Three killed in two fatal collisions at U.S. 178 on Memorial Day

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol say three people were killed in two separate collisions at U.S. 178 on Memorial Day.

Master Trooper Brian Lee says the first collision involved three vehicles around 8:20 p.m. near Shilling Bridge Road.

According to investigators, the driver of a Kia SUV disregarded a stop sign and hit another driver in a 2010 Lincoln MKT.

Troopers say the SUV driver ran off the road, overturned, struck a tree and died.

Officials say the Lincoln MKT driver was pushed into the west bound lane from the collision and was hit by another driver in a 1988 Chevy.

Trooper Lee says the Chevy driver died from the collision.

Authorities say neither the Chevy nor the SUV driver were wearing seat belts.

Officials say the Lincoln MKT driver was taken to a local hospital.

Trooper Lee also said one person died from a single vehicle collision near Stillwood Circle.

Investigators say around 11 p.m., the driver’s black Lexus ran off the road, overturned and hit a utility pole.

Officials say the driver died on scene and was wearing a seat belt.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating these incidents.