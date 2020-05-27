DHEC director resigns

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The man at the helm of the state health agency is resigning in the middle of a pandemic.

This is breaking news and we will continue to follow developments.

Director Rick Toomey’s resignation was approved Wednesday during the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental control’s scheduled board meeting.

Toomey says he is stepping down due to health concerns and wanting to be with family more.

Toomey’s final day with the heath department will be June 10th.

Marshall Taylor will serve as interim director of DHEC.