SC Lottery to offer drive through claims drop-off

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Starting Monday June 1st, the SC Education Lottery will offer a drive-through option for people to drop off claims and have their winnings mailed to them.

According to the lottery the drop off site will be at the State Fairgrounds.

Officials say no checks will be issued at the fairgrounds.

A lottery spokesperson says there are three things players must have at the drive-through: A signed winning ticket, a photo ID, and a completed claim form.

Claim forms are available at sceducationlottery.com,

The drive through claims center will be open from Monday, June 1st to Friday, June 5th from 9am to 4pm.