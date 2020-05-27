SC School Board meets to discuss future of SC Schools and classrooms

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina School Boards Association held a meeting Wednesday to discuss results of a survey of local school board members across the state.

The survey was meant to get insight into how schools have been doing as students are instructed at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The survey also looked at how school districts can safely resume normal operations.

The Association says more than 50% of members responded to the survey.

Officials say the results showed board members want a range of options, not universal mandates, so that school districts can do what best meets the needs of their students and their communities.