SCDNR K9 officer passes away

Rob Dew,
20200527blue

Courtesy: SCDNR

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The SC Department of Natural Resources has lost one of its own.

Wednesday the agency announced the passing of K9 Officer Blue.

Officials say on Tuesday, Blue suffered a medical emergency and died with his handler Sgt. Earhart by his side.

A spokesperson for the agency says K9 Blue, a labrador retriever, joined SCDNR in 2017 and accomplished an array of missions from catching poachers to helping other agencies recover evidence.

A date for Blue’s service has not been determined at this time.
Categories: Local News, News, State

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts