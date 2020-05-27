SCDNR K9 officer passes away

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The SC Department of Natural Resources has lost one of its own.

Wednesday the agency announced the passing of K9 Officer Blue.

Officials say on Tuesday, Blue suffered a medical emergency and died with his handler Sgt. Earhart by his side.

A spokesperson for the agency says K9 Blue, a labrador retriever, joined SCDNR in 2017 and accomplished an array of missions from catching poachers to helping other agencies recover evidence.

A date for Blue’s service has not been determined at this time.