UofSC announces face covering policy ahead of students’ return to campus

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Starting June 1st, anyone on the University of South Carolina’s campus will be required to wear a mask whenever social distancing is difficult or risk of infection is high.

That is one of the new guidelines put in place by President Bob Caslen as the university prepares to welcome people back to campus.

Also included in the guidelines;

All individuals on campus are expected to wear a face covering whenever physical distancing (six feet or more) is difficult or the risk of infection is high.

The university will provide a washable, reusable face covering for every student, faculty and staff member.

The university will require face coverings in the following areas: Student Health Services, Thomas Cooper Library, the Russell House and all classrooms.

Employees and students should carry a face covering of their choice on campus at all times so as to be prepared for other environments where a face covering is required (as designated by the university) or highly recommended.

University employees who cannot wear face coverings due to health conditions should contact their supervisors.

Students with health conditions that make wearing a face covering risky should register with the Student Disabilities Resource Center and accommodations will be made.

In a message to students, President Caslen writes, “The research is clear: an infected person wearing a face covering may reduce the spread of COVID-19 to others. It could be easy to assume that you don’t need to wear a face covering if you feel fine, but we all know that asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 could unknowingly spread the virus to those around them.”