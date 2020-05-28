McMaster updates SC’s response to Coronavirus, issues new State of Emergency

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster updated the state’s response to the Coronavirus Thursday afternoon.

McMaster announced that there are still closures in the state, including schools and entertainment venues.

McMaster announced he has issued a new State of Emergency that will focus on a new phase of the Coronavirus, including social distancing guidelines and outlining those at most risk for the disease.

McMaster also discussed the new testing sites across the state that are free and open to the public.