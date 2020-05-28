Three people are arrested in Sumter County drug bust

(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office/file) -- Deonte Perry

SIEBEL CORTOPASSI, Alex (Sumter County Sheriff’s Office/file) -- Alex Siebel-Cortopassi

(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office/file) -- Varian Scott





SUMTER COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — In two days, Sumter County deputies say they have seized more than $160,000 dollars in cash and thousands of grams of drugs.

Officials say in total, deputies seized marijuana, crack, meth and heroin during three traffic stops and one motel drug bust.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Alex Siebel-Cortopassi, 25-year-old Deonte Perry, and 47-year-old Varian Scott are all facing drug charges.

Siebel-Cortopassi was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful carry of a pistol.

Deonte Perry, 25, of Gene Drive in Sumter — the sole occupant of the motel room — was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack and possession of a controlled substance.

Scott was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine more than 400 grams, and issued a citation for the window tint violation.