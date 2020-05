Columbia, SC (WOLO)–The number of people filing for unemployment in south carolina continues its downward trend as more businesses open their doors.

Thursday the Department of Employment and Workforce announced last week 24,950 people filed initial claims for unemployment benefits.

that’s a drop of more than 4,000 from the previous week.

In the last ten weeks according to the department, 540,545 South Carolinians have signed up for unemployment.