Lexington Deputies: man steals $8,400 worth of crab legs

LEXINGTON., CO SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Deputies say a man tied up a security guard at a food distributor, stole his key card, broke into a warehouse and stole two pallets of frozen crab legs worth about $8,400,

Deputies say 28 year old Johnathan Dewayne Dorsey, is charged with armed robbery, second-degree burglary and kidnapping, according to arrest warrants.

In a release, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said, “Detectives working on this case know Dorsey wasn’t working alone.” “They’ve determined he and other co-defendants had a pistol as they threatened a contract security guard at the US Foods distribution center Jan. 18, said Koon.”

Investigators say they expect to make more arrests.

Deputies say Dorsey is facing other charges, including two counts of breach of trust from his time as a US Foods employee last year. Deputies say they have confirmed Dorsey stole more than a hundred cases of crab legs worth nearly $36,000 back in October.

Investigators say Dorsey has been released on bond.