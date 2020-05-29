Two more people arrested in April shooting at Aster Circle

(Courtesy: ASGDC) Jasmine Green

(Courtesy: ASGDC) Booker Henley

(Courtesy: ASGDC) Diamond Davis





RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say they have arrested two more people for a shooting in April on Aster Circle.

Authorities say Booker Henley, 26, is charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

Another suspect, Diamond Davis, 19, is charged with second degree assault by a mob.

Officials say they previously arrested Jasmine Green, 20, and charged her with attempted murder.

According to investigators, on April 26, Green shot the female victim after a fight.

Authorities say Davis assaulted the victim and Henley took the gun from Green and left the scene.

Deputies say the victim is still recovering from the incident.

All three suspects were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.