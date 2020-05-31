Gamecock women’s basketball lands commitment from No. 6 recruit for 2021 class

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A third birdie has publicly flown into Dawn Staley’s nest.

Less than 24 hours after landing the No. 3 prospect in the 2021 class, South Carolina added another top-10 talent when forward Sania Feagin announced her commitment.

Feagin is a 6-foot-3 forward from Forest Park High School near Atlanta, and is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in ESPN’s top-100 prospects for the 2021 class.

The Gamecocks now boast the No. 3, No. 6, and No. 26 ranked recruits in this year’s cycle. They’re the only team in the nation to have three top-30 commitments so far.