COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – One man was arrested Monday during protests at the State House for having a 10 inch bowie knife on him on the State House grounds.

At least two people were seen detained Monday evening. It was initially unclear why they were taken into custody.

Monday night the SC Department of Public Safety confirmed its officers only arrested one person during the “I Can’t Breathe” protest in honor of George Floyd.

Donald Bruce Hudson, 30, of Eastover was arrested around 5:20 p.m. for “carrying or having readily accessible a dangerous weapon on his person on the State House grounds.”

He was charged by the SC Bureau of Protective Services and transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia.

New information regarding arrests over the weekend were released by Columbia Police.

#NEW: Columbia Police has released more information about arrests made over the weekend. Five of the arrested came from North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, and New York. More than thirty charged with violating curfew. Three who came from out of state charged with looting. — Tim Scott (@TimScottTV) June 1, 2020

Between Sat and Sunday more than 50 were arrested by RCSD and CPD. 15 were from Columbia area; 20 were not; at least 5 were from out of state.