Overnight shooting from parking garage on Marion & Gervais Street

(Victor Ysisola/ABC Columbia) Overnight shooting on Marion & Gervais St.

(Victor Ysisola/ABC Columbia) Columbia Police say no one is hurt in overnight shooting on Marion & Gervais St.



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Marion and Gervais Street.

Officials say they responded to a report of shots fired from a parking garage around 2:44 a.m.

According to investigators, no one is injured.

