Richland District One Volunteers deliver meals to students

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland School District One is making sure all of its students are well fed.

Monday, volunteers helped deliver meals to the homes of nearly 1,000 students in the district.

The meals were delivered to the homes of families who can’t get to the distribution sites due to lack of transportation or other hardships.

District leaders say the amount of volunteers showing up each day has made a huge difference in their efforts.

Volunteers say they have used their own time and resources to help deliver the meals to students.