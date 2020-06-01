Third day of Protests in Columbia: Peaceful protesters gathered at State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–We are now in day three of protests in Columbia, following the death of George Floyd.

ABC Columbia’s Maria Szatkowski has been covering the protests all weekend and has been out there today. Here’s a Live update.

Protestors on Monday staged a ‘die-in’, where they laid on the ground at the State House.

Organizer Lawrence Nathaniel says the peaceful protesting has been effective and the power of the crowd can make a difference.

Nathaniel adds today is the last day his group plans to be at the State House.

Organizers say they’re setting up a Coronavirus fund to provide testing to anyone who attended the protests (protesters, police, etc.) as well as support for not being able to work because of potential exposure in the crowd.