No one hurt after building fire on Baldwin Road in Columbia

(Courtesy: CFD/Twitter) Fire on Baldwin Road.

(Courtesy: CFD/Twitter) Firefighters say no one is hurt in the building fire.



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says no one is hurt after a building fire on Baldwin Road on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the fire was at a building that contains three businesses.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire later in the day.

Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.