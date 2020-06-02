Two men wanted for robbery and assault on Farrow Road

(Courtesy: RCSD) Man accused of robbing a convenience store on Farrow Rd.

(Courtesy: RCSD) Second suspect of a robbery at a convenience store on Farrow Road on May 23, where two employees were assaulted.



RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are searching for two men wanted for robbery and assault last month.

Officials say this happened at the Shell Gas Station on May 23 at Farrow Road early in the morning.

The store manager told deputies the two suspects were stealing beer, when she locked the doors with them inside.

Authorities say one of the men assaulted her and another employee, then threatened to shoot one of them.

Officials say the second man threw a cooler through the glass door and both left in a black s-u-v.

According to deputies, one of the victims was taken to a local hospital.

If you know who they are, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.