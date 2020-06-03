DHEC: 17 additional deaths, 235 new cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday, DHEC announced 235 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths.

The South Carolina Department of Environmental Control announced that this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 12,651 and those who have died to 518.

Health officials say 15 of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Aiken (1), Darlington (1), Greenwood (1), Horry (1), Lancaster (1), Lee (2), Marlboro (1), Pickens (1), Spartanburg (3), Sumter (1), and York (2) counties. 2 deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals in Berkeley (1) and Charleston (1) counties.

Visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing to find a mobile testing event or permanent testing site near you.