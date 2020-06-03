Everything voters need to know for Statewide Primaries

SC Statewide Primaries are Tuesday June 9, 8am-8pm

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Election Day is rapidly approaching and the South Carolina Election Commission wants to make sure voters don’t have to leave anything up to chance when it comes to knowing your options.

Below is a complete list provided by SCElections Commission to answer possible questions you may have before you get to the polls Tuesday June 9.

If you have a mail-in absentee ballot:

Return your ballot now. For your ballot to count, it must be received by the voter registration office no later than 7:00 p.m. on June 9.

Instead of mailing your ballot, consider personally delivering your ballot to your county voter registration office or having an authorized returnee return your ballot for you (must complete authorized returnee form).

You can NOT return your absentee ballot to your polling place.

You can NOT vote at your polling place without returning your unvoted ballot to your voter registration office and receiving a letter authorizing you to vote at the polls.

If you do not have a ballot but still want to vote absentee:

At this point, your best option is to vote absentee in person at your county voter registration office.

In-person absentee voting ends at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 8. Offices are open regular business hours, as well as from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6. Click here for a complete list of in-person absentee locations and hours.

If you need to vote absentee by mail, the deadline to submit your application is 5:00 p.m., Friday, June 5. Be aware that applying for a by-mail absentee ballot this late in the process is risky. First Class mail takes at least two days to be delivered. You or an authorized returnee may have to personally return your ballot to your county voter registration office to meet the return deadline.

If you are voting on Election Day:

Election officials have taken steps to protect the health of voters and poll managers:

Poll managers have received special COVID-19 training and supplies to apply social distancing and clean common surfaces in the polling place. Managers will wear masks, face shields and gloves. Sneeze guards will be placed at check-in stations. Hand sanitizer will be available for voters and poll managers.

Check your polling place at scVOTES.org before going to the polls. Some polling places have been relocated or consolidated due to the pandemic.

Bring your Photo ID (or voter registration card if you do not have a Photo ID).

Wear a face mask if you have one, although masks are NOT required.

Bring your own pen for signing the poll list.

Practice social distancing by spacing yourself at least six feet apart from others.

Show your Photo ID by holding it up for poll managers instead of handing it to them.

You will be provided a cotton swab for making selections on the touchscreen.

Be patient and understanding with poll managers on election day as they work under new circumstances due to the pandemic.