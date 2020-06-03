Harvest Hope receives large donation from Pepsi to kick off Food Lion Summer program

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Good news, there is some major help coming to our Midlands food bank.

On Wednesday, Pepsi donated 100,000 bottles of water to Harvest Hope to help kickoff the Food Lion feeds’ “Summers without Hunger” campaign.

Leaders say this is a critical time with families in need due to the Coronavirus.

During the campaign, which runs from June 3rd to the 30th, Food Lion customers will have the opportunity to make a $5 donation to Feeding America and its regional food banks, including Harvest Hope.