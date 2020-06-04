City of Sumter declares emergency curfew amid protests

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The city of Sumter has declared an emergency curfew on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday until further notice.

Officials say the curfew is an effort to ease tensions connected to ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd, which have been peaceful locally.

They also say the curfew will help businesses to close each day and protect employees.

According to city officials, law enforcement, active duty military, health care providers among other essential workers, are exempt from this curfew.

Mayor Joe McElveen of Sumter says that although the city supports the First Amendment right to free speech with the protests, “the unlawful acts by criminals who prey on opportunities presented by peaceful protest will not be tolerated.”