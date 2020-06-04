Columbia Police, RCSD say they’ve arrested Four in connection with Weekend Violence amid protests

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott say they’ve arrested what they’re calling four ‘agitators’ from this weekends protests that turned violent.

The Sheriff’s Department and Columbia Police released videos from social media, they say they are using to track down and identify the people accused of causing the violence.

Lott says they have made four arrests in connection with Saturday’s violence in Columbia.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said they are open for meaningful conversations

But he went on to say quote “Our Headquarters was under siege this weekend”.

Sheriff Lott says they are seeking help from the public in identifying more suspects.

Lott says more arrests will be made and more charges handed out as the investigation continues.

