Deputies arrest Orangeburg County man accused of shooting into relative’s home

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – An Orangeburg County man has been arrested for attempted murder and criminal conspiracy after a shooting into a home on May 15.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a Norway home last month after a resident reported her home having been fired on.

According to an arrest report, the homeowner who was home alone told investigators she believed it was a relative who had fired on her residence. She had received a phone call from that relative earlier stating he was going to kill a member of her immediate family.

Investigators developed information through witnesses that led to 35-year-old Gerard Waymyers’ arrest.

“A total disregard for life, as if life doesn’t matter at all,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’ve got a different message for this individual and any others who think they’re going to continue in this. One by one, if it takes it, we’re taking each of you off the streets.”

Bond was set on the Cordova man Thursday at $70,000 cash or surety.