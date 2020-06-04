RCSD investigates shooting in Northeast Columbia

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland county deputies are investigating an afternoon shooting in the 100 block of Ferrell Drive, located just off of Two Notch Road in Northeast Columbia.

Investigators tell us they were called to the scene around 4pm for a shooting call. When they arrived they found a man who was shot in the upper body.

That victim was rushed to an hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released. Nor have details about a possible suspect.

If you know anything that can help investigators in this case you’re urged to call crime stoppers– that number is 1-888-CRIME-SC