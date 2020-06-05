447 new coronavirus cases reported in SC Friday

Cases of coronavirus continue to spike in SC as 13 new deaths are announced in just 24 hours

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released the latest number of coronavirus cases.

As of Friday, June 6 health officials report 447 new cases of COVID-19 cases, along with 13 additional deaths statewide.

According to DHEC this brings the statewide total of coronavirus cases to 13,453, while 538 South Carolinans have now died from the virus.

Health officials tells us out of the new deaths, 11 were in elderly patients, 2 deaths were middle-aged.