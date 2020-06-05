Four men in custody accused of robbing an Orangeburg business

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell: 'there may be more involved in this. If you're involved in this, we'll find you'

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — Four men are behind bars accused of robbing an Orangeburg business in broad daylight. Authorities say the incident took place around 3:30pm Friday afternoon.

Deputies were called to a Cannon Bridge Road business where they were told there was a robbery in progress. According to witnesses, four armed men came into the business demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the business employees before taking off.

Authorities say they began searching the area with K-9 and were located within an hour of the alleged incident. All four men are behind bars, and officials say there is a possibility that there may be other involved in this incident.

Orangeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says,

“We’re not done yet. There may be more involved in this. If you’re involved in this, we’ll find you.”​

