Free virtual summer camp

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — The 2020 school year ended abruptly due to the pandemic and while they prepare for the next school year, why not allow children to keep their minds enriched with a visual art camp.

The Ram Foundation is offering a free

Virtual Arts Enrichment Program! For all children ages 4 to 13 years of age.

Registration for the first of its kind, three-week program is taking applications now for the program that will run from June 22nd to July 10, 2020.

Your child will have the opportunity to explore the many facets of art, including

Dance, Yoga, Art, Sewing, and Karate.

All classwork materials will be provided for those accepted into the program that will host classes on Zoom from 9:30 AM – 12:00 Noon, Tuesday and

Wednesday.

Applicants can register for the online reading, arts, mathematics summer enrichment program by applying no later than Jine 18.

One application per child is required. For more information, click on the link here