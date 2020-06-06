Lexington Medical Center, DHEC to host free COVID-19 testing June 16

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO)– If you are looking to get tested for Coronavirus the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and Lexington Medical Center are hosting an event.

The free testing is open to people who live in Cayce and West Columbia, say Health officials.

Brookland Baptist Church, 1066 Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia.

Tuesday, June 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Officials say you do not need to have symptoms and no appointments are necessary.

Clinicians will administer the tests in a drive-thru format. Patients do not need to get out of their cars.