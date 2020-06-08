Election Protection Hotline now live for Tuesday’s primaries

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — On Tuesday, South Carolina will hold its primary election. For many people, they may be apprehensive about heading to the polls during a pandemic.

If you do experience any issues with voting, the Election Protection Hotline is now live and will help to ensure your opportunity to vote.

One big issue they’re expecting to help people with is not knowing where to go to vote, because many precincts are closed due to COVID-19.

“One of the particular issues that we have this time around is that there’ve been so many regular polling places that aren’t going to be open,” said Susan Dunn, Legal Director with ACLU South Carolina.

“Richland County alone has 85 at last count, 85 precincts that are going to be closed,” said Brett Bursey, Executive Director of the South Carolina Progressive Network Education Fund.

The hotline is a nonpartisan service that can help you if you encounter any issues voting.

“We help people no matter what their inclination or party preference is,” said Bursey.

“It really actually helps take away some calls that would otherwise be flooding the county election commission or the state election commission,” said Dunn.

Because of the coronavirus, every eligible voter in the state was able to apply for an absentee ballot. With that process, issues may still arise.

“My application request was received. And it says they mailed it to me the same day it was received. I never got it. And so, I couldn’t return something I never got. And so I now have to, tomorrow, mask up and glove up and suit up and go and vote in person in pandemic land. A lot of people are going to have to do that, or not vote,” said Bursey.

If you do head to the polls, make sure to observe social distancing and protect yourself.

“If they haven’t done the absentee ballot, if they feel comfortable at all, they should go out but be very careful,” said Dunn.

And if you encounter any problems, call the Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE.

“If people would use this number to report problems they have, even if they get solved, problems they know of, their friends have, they can report for their friend, encourage their friend. Because this is the only real-time, statewide audit of election problems,” said Bursey.

The hotline will be live on Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.

You can find your polling place here.