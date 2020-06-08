Former medic faces charges in last week’s riot at CPD Headquarters

(Courtesy: RCSD) Kevin Ackley

(Courtesy: RCSD) Deputies seize Ackley's property which includes a mask and gloves.

(Courtesy: RCSD) Deputies seize another set of Ackley's property which a hat and a Hawaiian shirt worn by members of the anti-government group "Boogaloo Boys."





RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say a former medic is facing charges for last week’s riot at CPD Headquarters.

Authorities say Kevin Ackley, 22, is facing charges of inciting a riot and aggravated breach of peace.

Officials say on Saturday, May 30, Ackley incited a riot by throwing a water bottle at law enforcement officers.

He was working as a medic for the Richland County Emergency Services before he was fired on Friday after his arrest in Lexington County.

Deputies say Ackley is a part of the anti-government group “Boogaloo Boys”, that took part in the riots.

According to investigators, over 50 people have been arrested from the riots.