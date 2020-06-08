Public health experts say recent spike in COVID-19 cases reinforces need for social distancing

Dr. Melissa Nolan encourages people to wear face masks, even if they don't think they have symptoms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — There have been more new cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina over the past week than there have been at any point during the pandemic

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported more than 1,400 new positive cases of the virus across the state over the last three days, including 542 new cases on Monday.

For the third time in the last four days, there has been a record number of positive coronavirus tests in South Carolina.

DHEC said there were 507 new cases of the virus on Saturday alongside the 542 reported two days later.

“I think some of that is an artifact of Memorial Day weekend, when people were very busy, out and about, and then from some of the protests, we’re also seeing that could have been an impact if people weren’t following public health guidance, not wearing masks, or taking other certain precautions,” said Dr. Melissa Nolan, an Assistant Professor of Epidemiology at the University of South Carolina.

DHEC says more than 16,000 people have been tested for the virus since Saturday, but the percent of those tests that have come back positive has hovered around 9 percent.

The percent positive rate peaked at 9.2% on Saturday, and was reported to be approximately 8.7% on Monday.

Even though Dr. Nolan said people are less likely to get the virus if they are outside, she says people have to maintain your distance.

“The virus is not actually transmitted in the air necessarily, it can’t be free floating, it has to be attached to a respiratory droplet, so when you come face-to-face with someone, that increases your chances,” Dr. Nolan said.

In order for a drop-off in the number of cases to occur, Dr. Nolan urges people to wear facemasks, especially if they don’t think they have symptoms of the virus.

“That can decrease the spread that you have to others and the environment. It’s not necessarily as efficacious for yourself, it gives you some limited protection, but it’s really more of a civic responsibility in the role that you’re playing and that’s super important when you think about protecting the community,” Dr. Nolan said.

DHEC says of the 1,400 new cases reported over the weekend, nearly a fifth have been residents of Richland and Lexington County. The two counties combined for 95 of the 542 newly reported cases.

According to DHEC, there have been at least 14,800 cases of coronavirus in South Carolina, with 557 reported deaths across the state.