Richland One to provide children with free summer meals

RICHLAND CO. (WOLO) Starting June 8th, families will be able to pick up free summer meals for their children at eight Richland One school sites.

The 2020 Summer Food Service Program will operate on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following schools:

South Kilbourne Elementary

Caughman Road Elementary

Southeast Middle

Lower Richland High

Carver-Lyon Elementary

Eau Claire High

St. Andrews Middle

Hyatt Park Elementary schools

The program is expected to operate through July 30th.

Families that have not previously signed up may still receive meals. To pick up meals, children must be present in the vehicles for the first pick-up, unless they or the community organization have been previously verified for the program by the district. No further applications are necessary.

For more information, click HERE.