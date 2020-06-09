DHEC hosting more Free Coronavirus mobile testing sites

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking to get tested for Coronavirus?

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hosting free mobile sites across the state.

According to DHEC, there are 121 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2 with new testing events added regularly.

For a look at locations near you, click here https://www.scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/covid-19-mobile-pop-clinics