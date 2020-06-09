Vehicle hit several trees, driver killed on Garners Ferry Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died after hitting several trees on Monday.

Troopers say it happened on Garners Ferry Road around 8:35 a.m.

According to investigators, the driver’s 2011 Chevrolet truck went off the road, hit several trees and crashed in an embankment.

Authorities say the driver was wearing a seat belt but died on scene.

Richland County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.