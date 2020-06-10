A&E’s LIVE PD cancelled; show featured RCSD since beginning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The hit show “LIVE PD” has been cancelled by A&E, a hit reality television show that follows law enforcement officers live.

A spokesperson confirmed the decision to ABC Columbia in a statement Wednesday night:

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD. Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department had been featured weekly on the show as one of the original departments involved.

Responding to reports of the cancellation, RCSD said, “We have not received any official notification about the show being cancelled.”