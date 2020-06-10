Inmate caught after escaping following a visit at a Newberry hospital

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies say they caught an inmate that escaped after being treated at a hospital this week.

Authorities say William Koon was being treated at the Newberry County Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department.

According to investigators, Koon, wearing an orthopedic boot and crutches, ran from the guard as he was being put into the van after being released from the hospital.

As he ran, officials say he shed his boot and crutches.

Deputies say Koon was caught in the bushes at White Oak Manor by a SLED agent, Sheriff’s Deputies, and Newberry City Police Officers.

Authorities say Koon was being held on a bond violation for charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

He was taken back to the Newberry County Detention Center.