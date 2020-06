Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Students at South Carolina State university now know when classes will resume.

University President James Clark announced Wednesday that the fall semester at SC State will begin on August 10th.

Clark says the administration is implementing a phased plan to bring students, faculty and staff back to campus.

Those details have not yet been announced.

The SCSU campus has been closed since march because of the COVID-19 outbreak.