State Election Commission to step in and help Richland County in June 23 run-offs

This comes after voters complained of long lines, incomplete ballots, and wait times

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —After complaints over how Tuesday’s primary was handled in Richland County, the State Election Commission announced they will be stepping in to help with the June 23 run-offs, but some lawmakers want some additional changes to prevent similar issues from popping up in the November general election.

With some voters waiting until midnight to cast their votes, reports of hand-written and incomplete ballots, and not enough machines to accommodate the large wave of voters, Rep. Beth Bernstein (D-Richland Co.) said now is time for a change.

“It is unacceptable that in Richland County, one of the largest counties in this state, that we are year in and year out the worst county at handling its elections,” Rep. Bernstein said.

The State Election Commission announced it will be providing training and assistance to assist the Richland County Board of Voter Registration and Elections run a smoother run-off election June 23.

In a statement, the Commission said:

“The South Carolina State Election Commission (SEC) is disappointed with the conduct of yesterday’s primaries in Richland County. We know election officials and poll managers were faced with the extraordinarily difficult task of conducting an election in a pandemic. But yet again, voters were unnecessarily subjected to extreme wait times and confusion at polling places. For the last several years, the SEC has worked to assist the Richland County Voter Registration and Elections Office (Richland Office) by providing training, guidance and recommendations aimed at improving outcomes. Unfortunately, those efforts have not produced the desired results. We, like the voters of Richland County, continue to be frustrated. Therefore, the SEC is stepping up its involvement with the Richland Office, in the short time we have, to help prepare for a smooth Primary Runoff on June 23. This includes working in the areas of poll manager training and allocation, voting equipment testing and deployment, and election day operations. The SEC also strongly encourages the Richland County Board of Voter Registration and Elections to hire a permanent election professional to lead the office without delay. The lack of leadership within the office has gone on for far too long and remains an obstacle to effective and efficient elections going forward. We thank voters for making the necessary sacrifices on June 9 to make their voices heard. While inspiring, voters should never have to endure the challenges faced yesterday. We want voters to know the SEC is dedicated improving the voter experience in every polling place in South Carolina.”

“Let me tell you what’s frustrating,” said Rep. Nathan Ballentine (R-Richland County), “When you have an election office that knows they have struggles, that knows they are going to screw up and haven’t proved anything correct in years, and the State Election Commission is begging to help them, and the office does not take up the State Election Commission’s help. The pandemic’s all over the state, but other people got it right. Richland County blew it again.”

In addition to the longer wait times, people were upset they did not receive a post card alerting them where their new polling location was located. At a meeting of the Richland County Legislative Delegation back on May 26, Richland County Board of Elections Interim Director Terry Graham said they would have to combine up to 70 polling places due to the lack of poll workers, and that voters would be notified where their new polling places would be located.

Hamilton Grant, a Democratic candidate who is running for a seat on the Richland County Council, said some voters told him that they could not vote for him since his election was not listed on the ballot. He says swift change is necessary to restore voter confidence in future elections.

“The interim director or whomever will be the director in two weeks needs to have a plan. We need to know what is going to happen, we need to make sure everybody’s name is on the ballot. A plan has to be put in place,” Grant said.

The Richland County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will be meeting Thursday to discuss the upcoming run-off. They will also discuss the process of hiring a permanent director.