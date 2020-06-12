WOLO RESCAN DATE IS FRIDAY JULY 3rd

Attention Over-The-Air Viewers of WOLO ABC COLUMBIA,

RESCAN DATE IS FRIDAY JULY 3rd

If you watch TV for free using an antenna, WOLO ABC COLUMBIA has important news for you. WOLO is required to move frequencies on Friday, July 3rd, at 12:30pm. What does this mean for you? If you watch WOLO over-the-air, you must rescan your TV on Friday, July 3rd after 12:30 to continue to watch our six channels.

Follow these instructions to rescan your TV.

1) Press MENU on your remote control.

2) Select SET-UP.

3) Then choose ANTENNA.

4) Finally press CHANNEL SCAN or AUTO TUNE.

If you follow these instructions on July 3rd after 12:30pm, you will be ready to watch all of WOLO’s channels over-the-air again.

If you watch TV through a cable or satellite service, you do not need to rescan your TV. Your service provider will do everything needed to continue to watch WOLO’s channels.

Visit www.TVAnswers.org or FCC.gov/rescan for more information.