DHEC Announces 770 news cases, 6 deaths due to COVID-19

As of Saturday June 13, more than 17,955 confirmed cases statewide

Columbia,SC (WOLO)—- As of Saturday June 13, ( 3:30pm) the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), released the most recent cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

According to health officials, there have been 770 new reported cases of the virus. This brings the statewide total number of cases here in South Carolina to 17,955, with 6 additional deaths. In total, 599 people have died as a result of COVID-19 across the state.

Health officials say four of the 6 new deaths occured in elderly patients and 2 middle aged individuals. Below is a look at the locations where DHEC says cases have been reported to date.

Abbeville (1), Aiken (3), Anderson (10), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (25), Berkeley (17), Calhoun (3), Charleston (56), Cherokee (5), Chester (2), Chesterfield ( 3), Clarendon (2), Colleton (14), Darlington (4), Dillon (2), Dorchester (14), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (23), Georgetown (18), Greenville (157), Greenwood (14), Horry (101), Kershaw (10), Lancaster (9), Laurens (8), Lexington (50), Marion (7), Marlboro (5), Newberry (2), Oconee (3), Orangeburg (21), Pickens (17), Richland (61), Spartanburg (41), Sumter (14), Union (2), Williamsburg (8), York (34)

Health officials with DHEC say as of Friday June 12, there have been a total of 278,883 tests conducted in South Carolina.

More than 75 mobile testing sites have been have been scheduled to increase testing in underserved and rural areas throught South Carolina.