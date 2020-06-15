DHEC: 2 additional deaths, 582 new cases of Coronavirus in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Monday, announced 582 new cases of the coronavirus and 2 additional deaths.

DHEC say this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 19,378 and those who have died to 602.

The deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1) and Lexington (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (3), Aiken (2), Anderson (6), Bamberg (3), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (24), Berkeley (19), Calhoun (4), Charleston (76), Cherokee (1), Chester (3), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (7), Colleton (3), Darlington (3), Dillon (1) Dorchester (11), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (3), Florence (13), Georgetown (17), Greenville (91), Greenwood (8), Horry (62), Jasper (1), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (2), Laurens (23), Lexington (30), Marion (2), Marlboro (1), Newberry (5), Oconee (6), Orangeburg (35), Pickens (7), Richland (42), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (32), Sumter (7), Union (1), Williamsburg (3), York (16)

DHEC says there are 87 mobile testing events scheduled through July 18 with new testing events added regularly. To Find a mobile testing clinic event near you click scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.