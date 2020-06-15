Prices at the Pump rising amid reopenings

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are headed to get gas this week, you’ll notice prices are on the rise.

According to Gas Buddy, prices in Columbia

jumped 5.7 cents in the past week.

Drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $1.85 a gallon.

Gas prices in Columbia are 25 cents a gallon more than a month ago.

The national average is $2.09

According to experts with Gas Buddy, prices continue to rise as more and more states reopen, and more Americans hit the road.