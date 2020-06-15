Prisma Health hosting Free COVID-19 testing at Benedict Stadium
Friday, June 19, 2020 - Saturday, June 20, 2020 free Drive Thru testing
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There are more ways for residents to get tested for Coronavirus.
Benedict College and the City of Columbia are joining forces with Prisma Health for free Coronavirus testing.
The free testing will be at Benedict College’s Charles W. Johnson Stadium
The drive-thru style event will take place for two days, Friday June 19- Saturday June 20 from 10 a-m until 3 p-m.
You do not need a doctors appointment.
Per Prisma Health:
- You do not need an appointment to get tested
- You do not need a doctor’s order/note to get tested
- No one will be turned away
- Please bring your ID
- For more information click here https://scdhec.gov/events/prisma-healths-free-covid-19-testing-event-benedict-stadium