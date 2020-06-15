Prisma Health hosting Free COVID-19 testing at Benedict Stadium

Friday, June 19, 2020 - Saturday, June 20, 2020 free Drive Thru testing
Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There are more ways for residents to get tested for Coronavirus.
Benedict College and the City of Columbia are joining forces with Prisma Health for free Coronavirus testing.
The free testing will be at Benedict College’s Charles W. Johnson Stadium
The drive-thru style event will take place for two days, Friday June 19- Saturday June 20 from 10 a-m until 3 p-m.

You do not need a doctors appointment.

Per Prisma Health:

