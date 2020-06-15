SC DHEC urges residents to wear masks to protect against Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Health Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are urging residents to wear masks and social distance, to help protect against rising cases of Coronavirus.

Per DHEC:

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.