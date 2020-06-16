City of Columbia launches special COVID-19 webpage

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking for a resource in the City of Columbia for Coronavirus information, you can check out the city’s new webpage dedicated to information on COVID-19.

According to city officials, they’re launching the new ‘microsite’ due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases.

City officials say the dedicated special microsite will have COVID-19 related information in order to increase awareness about social distancing, wearing a mask, testing and other health related tips.

City officials say the COVID-19 website serves as the online hub to help share additional information about coronavirus alongside with partners, like DHEC and the CDC.

To check out the site click here https://covid19.columbiasc.gov/