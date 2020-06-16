RCSD deputies involved in standoff in Eastover

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies are currently trying to negotiate the surrender of a man who has barricaded himself inside a home in Eastover.

Authorities say they were conducting a traffic stop in connection with a stolen vehicle when the suspect took off, leading deputies on a chase that ended on Sandhill Estates Rd.

The suspect ditched the car, ran into home and barricaded himself inside.

Authorities suspect the man is armed but don’t know if anyone is inside the home with him.