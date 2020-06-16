Red Cross now testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — On Monday, the American Red Cross announced that all blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

“Every donation can help save up to three lives,” said Kristen Boyle, Donor Recruitment Representative with American Red Cross. “When we send off the blood donation to be tested like we normally do, that’s when we’ll do the antibody test. So right now, we anticipate it would take 7 to 10 days for a donor to find out if they test positive for antibodies.”

In a few weeks, Red Cross hopes to reduce the time to get results to 3 to 4 days.

“There could be a lot of people out there that have no idea that they have the antibodies, and that would be eligible to give their plasma and their platelets. So I think it’s a huge thing for the Red Cross to be testing for the antibodies now,” said Maureen Clucas, a convalescent plasma donor.

If your blood tests positive for coronavirus antibodies, it means you’ve been previously exposed to the virus.

“That doesn’t mean we can’t use the blood. COVID-19, or any respiratory illness, isn’t transfused through blood donations so we still can use the donation,” said Boyle. “It’s simply to provide the donor with information about whether or not they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.”

Having antibodies means you can apply to the convalescent plasma program, and potentially help a patient who’s battling a severe case of COVID.

“To know that I can do this that might actually save a life out there, really makes me happy. It’s something that I feel like maybe I was put here to do,” said Clucas.

Right now, the need for blood is dire. So your donation is needed more than ever because every blood donation could save a life.

“As we see hospitals beginning to reschedule everyday surgeries, elective surgeries, the need for blood has gone up. Just a few weeks ago it went up 30% in one week,” said Boyle.

“If you’ve got a few extra hours, you can do something good and you can benefit by the same time you get a free antibody test. You can walk around knowing that maybe you do have a little bit of protection,” said Clucas.

For more information on donating blood with Red Cross, click here.